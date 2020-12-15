New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Pop Up at Local Schools

Despite students across Windsor-Essex learning from home, new COVID-19 cases continue to be identified at local schools.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a third case of the virus was found at Bellewood Public School while General Amherst High School and Harrow Public School are reporting their first cases.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, another case has been found at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School in LaSalle, bringing its total case count to three.

Elsewhere, Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School, Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School and St. Angela Catholic Elementary School are reporting single cases as well.

Both boards are working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to notify all involved and contact tracing is underway.

Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and if they appear to contact their healthcare provider.

All students are working from home this week leading into the Christmas break.