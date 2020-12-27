New COVID-19 Cases Jump by 135 Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with one additional death.

The latest person to pass away is a woman in her 80s from the community bringing the region's death toll to 116.

Of the new cases, 24 are related to outbreaks, one was caused by household contact with another confirmed case while the remaining 110 are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex now has 6,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 79 people currently in hospital.

The health unit continues to deal with three community and three hospital outbreaks.

There are also outbreaks being reported at 18 long-term care homes, 14 workplaces and two schools.