New COVID-19 Cases Jump by Double Digits Again Sunday

For the fifth day in a row COVID-19 cases have increased by double digits in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting 19 new cases of the virus Sunday.

Nine of the cases are still under investigation while three are in the agri-farm sector, three were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two are in residents at long-term care homes, one is a local health care worker and another is related to travel outside of the country.

Windsor-Essex now has 3,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Four long-term care homes, a workplace in Leamington and a student residence at the University of Windsor are still dealing with outbreaks.

The region remains in Yellow-Protect status of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework.