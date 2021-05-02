New COVID-19 Cases Staying Steady Sunday

After 45 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the local health unit is reporting 48 Sunday.

Of the new cases, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 were caused by community spread while 25 remain under investigation.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 414.

Windsor-Essex has now seen 15,527 confirmed cases of the virus while 17 people are currently in hospital for treatment.

Outbreaks are being reported at nine workplaces, one long-term care home and one school along with two community outbreaks.

To date, 168,583 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.