New COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Windsor's Salvation Army
There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at the Salvation Army's Centre of Hope in downtown Windsor.
The latest outbreak was announced by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, the health unit lifted the initial outbreak which was first declared at the site on Church Street in mid-February.
At that time, the Salvation Army announced it was putting a halt to new admissions and was working with the health unit and the city.