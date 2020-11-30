New COVID-19 Restrictions End Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

The last Downtown Windsor Farmers Market of the season ended Saturday.

Vendors were planning to continue until mid December after the city granted the event an extension, but they'll have to forgo the remaining two weekends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) Chair Brian Yeomans says Windsor's move into the provinces Red Control status made it impossible to continue.

"We have more than 25 vendors, so already we're over that limit," he says. "We had to obviously make a difficult decision."

He says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit did its best to work with organizers, but couldn't find a way for the event to move forward safely.

"We already worked diligently to ensure that the space was there between each of the vendors so that people could line-up, but with the higher restrictions it was just a little bit too much," he added.

Yeoman's says the DWBIA had to break the news to vendors over the weekend.

"Obviously there's disappointment that it's not going on, but at the same time they do understand that we're doing it to maintain the safety of the public," he says.

The DWBIA launched its Christmas Village on Maiden Lane Saturday.

Yeomans says the event is planned for two more weekends, but the BIA may have to adjust the format. He expects to have an update in the coming days.