New COVID-19 test booking website rolled out as province changes eligibility requirements

As the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, so does the demand for testing.

Windsor Regional Hospital has launched a new online system to book appointments for eligible youth and adults.

Director of Public Affairs and Communications Steve Erwin says the province has changed the criteria as to who can be tested as the system is being stretched to the limit.

Erwin says there's a good reason for the changes.

"Because the Omicron variant is spreading so rapidly throughout the province, the demand for testing really exceeded, by far, the lab capacity in the province, the ability to turn around tests on a quick basis. So the province had to look at how do we focus on those who need the testing the most?"

He says just because you're showing symptoms does not necessarily mean you're eligible.

"Even if you are symptomatic, there's a list of criteria you have to meet. You're of a certain age, maybe you identify as Metis or Inuit or Indigenous, people over 70. There's different categories of individuals. It's not just enough to be symptomatic anymore."

Erwin says experts are requesting residents to isolate at home unless symptoms have become unbearable.

"We know it's difficult and the best advice that's been given to the health unit, to our chief of staff has been if you believe you have symptoms, stay home until you recover. If your symptoms get to a point where there's a very urgent medical concern then, obviously, come to the emergency department."

The new online booking system and the full list of testing criteria can be found on the hospital's website.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides