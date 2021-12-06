New COVID-19 testing requirements at ESHC in Leamington

New COVID-19 testing rules are going into effect at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

Starting today, the hospital is implementing enhanced screening measures to combat a rise in cases locally.

Vaccinated visitors will be required to have a negative Rapid Antigen Test taken upon arrival at the hospital.

Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative PCR test, taken within 3-days, along with a negative rapid test upon arrival.

“Over the last 7-days, 15 percent of all people tested in our Erie Shores HealthCare COVID Assessment Centre tested positive,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of ESHC. “That’s a startling figure when you consider the provincial average now is just 2.9 percent.”



The new screening measures do not impact patients seeking medical care, but the enhanced measures are on top of current restrictions such as a limit on the number of visitors allowed per patient and limitations on a visitor’s ability to move throughout the hospital.