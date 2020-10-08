New COVID Record in Ontario

Ontario has set a single-day record for new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials reported 797 new infections on Thursday, breaking the previous high of 732 new cases on October 2.

A record 48,500 tests were also administered over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 265 cases are in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel Region and 78 in York Region. Windsor-Essex reported one additional case on Thursday.

Elliott also says 57 per cent of Thursday's cases are in people under the age of 40.

The new record-breaking infections bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed infections to 56,742, including 48,308 recoveries and 2,992 deaths.