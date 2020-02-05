New Cycling Track Gets Thumbs Up from Windsor-Essex Dirt Crew

Windsor's plan for an off-road cycling track in the Little River Corridor is getting rave reviews.

The city unveiled concept drawings for the track at a public input session Wednesday night.

Several members of the local cycling group Windsor-Essex Dirt Crew were on hand.

Adam Gates says he's impressed with what the city has planned.

"They're listening and they want to do everything they can for us. It's really awesome and they're making a lot of people happy. It gives us somewhere to go because we used to go in the trails along Ganatchio Trail before they got torn down unfortunately. This gives us somewhere awesome to ride. Malden Park we're looking forward too as well. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Nick Drouillard belongs to the group as well and says he expects the track to be well used.

"It looks like an all-around track. Everybody can use it. It looks like something that could be very good for the future of Windsor's youth. It really gets people outside instead of of their phones. It looks perfect, to be quite honest. It's just perfect. I can't wait."

Plans for a cycling track in the Little River Corridor seen at an open house held February 5, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Jonathan Gignac is also with the dirt crew and says it's great to see the city taking the off-road cycling community seriously.

"I can't say enough. I really appreciate how quite they're moving about it. I think it's amazing. It's about time. So this is definitely a win. This is definitely a victory. They said they're trying to make it in a spot where they can leave room to expand. I love it. What else can I say?"

The city's Supervisor of Parks Projects Trevor Duquette says construction is scheduled to start in early spring.

"The Canadian Ramp Company has told us that we're first on their list to get going. So as soon as the weather starts cooperating with us a little bit more we can get going on it."

Plans for a cycling track in the Little River Corridor seen at an open house held February 5, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

The new cycling pump track will be located just south of the Little River Pollution Control Plant.

Duquette says there's an opportunity to expand at the site as well.

"We think it's going to be an excellent addition to the city parks, but it's just a matter of testing the waters to make sure it's money spent wisely."

Back in June 2019, city council agreed to install off-road cycling facilities at both Malden and Little River Park at a cost of just under $500,000.