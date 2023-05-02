New data shows that 87 per cent of Ontarians want universal mental health care

A high percentage of Ontarian's think that universal mental health care should be provided.

The week of May 1 to May 7 is the Canadian Mental Health Association's Mental Health Week, and a recent survey conducted for the CMHA found that 87 per cent agree that people living in Ontario should have access to universal mental health care.

In order for universal mental health care services to be provided and available, they would need to be funded through public health insurance plans and be offered for free to the individual.

The survey also found that of 37 per cent of Ontarians who have experienced a mental health concern in the past year, that 34 per cent of them did not reach out for help due to it being too expensive, or because they don't know where to find help.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Tammy Kotyk, the Integrated Director for Outpatient and Community Mental Health Services with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Canadian Mental Health Association, says she thought the percentage would be higher to see universal services.

She says she was surprised to see the percentage of the study.

"One of the things we have to start looking at is mental health care is really no different then health care in general. And I think if we were to pull Ontarians to say 'should everybody have access to health care?', the number would be much higher then 87 per cent."

Kotyk says education needs to be more emphasized.

"I think CMHA does a lot of work on trying to destigmatize and put the education out there about mental health and mental wellness. And I think there's a real emphasis that we need to continue to do this work because access to health in general should be for everyone."

She adds that the biggest issue is people don't know where to get help from.

"We're doing a lot of good work around creating a coordinated access, or a centralized access point for Windsor-Essex County, and we have that within CMHA and CMHA services, but I think there's an opportunity here to expand that."

The research also showed that 57 per cent of people living in Ontario would access mental health care through a community organization with a free program.

It was announced on Monday that the Ontario government will introduce a new mandatory mental health-focused curriculum for students in the province.

The government will also spend $26-million over the next two-years to provide mental health resources to students over the summer months.

