New dates added for Lakeshore Greenhouse Study open house

The Municipality of Lakeshore have added more dates for public input on the Lakeshore Greenhouse Study.

The in-person open house will be for the community to learn about and provide feedback on a draft study that investigates the potential impacts of large-scale greenhouse farm developments.

The study, prepared by consultants at Storey Samways Planning Ltd., considers the effects of greenhouse developments through several aspects, such as finance, climate change, land use and community planning.

Tom Bain, Mayor of Lakeshore, says he has already heard a lot of feedback from the community about the greenhouses.

"We've been getting a tremendous amount of feedback from our public with concerns and with suggestions on the greenhouses coming into Lakeshore, so we really wanted to make sure that all of our public gets a chance to respond."

He says why the community is concerned about the greenhouses being built.

"There's a concern that you're using us what is already good agricultural land, and being used to produce 'cash crops'. The other is certainly the lighting with these greenhouses that's there all the time, and the concern with any odour with them moving in."

He says he has heard good and bad feedback regarding the greenhouses.

"It's been mixed, but the majority have certainly been concerns against and we are hearing some positive in regards to job creation."

The first open house is virtual and will be from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. There will also be an in-person open house the same day from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

There will also be an open house on Thursday, September 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Comber Community Centre.