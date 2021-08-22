New Democrats Want Nicholls Out as Deputy Speaker

The NDP is seeking the removal of the deputy speaker of the legislature after he was kicked out of the government caucus for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Opposition house leader Peggy Sattler wrote to her government counterpart Friday asking him to call a meeting with all party house leaders to discuss "next steps'' to replace Rick Nicholls.

She also asked for the meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols at the legislature, including what she called "conversations confirming a mandatory vaccine policy.''

Nicholls was removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus Thursday after being told to get vaccinated or show proof of a medical exemption.