New Deputy Fire Chief announced in LaSalle

The Town of LaSalle announced that Mark Seguin has been hired as the LaSalle Fire Services Deputy Fire Chief.

He has been a member of the LaSalle Fire Service for over 14 years. He started as a volunteer firefighter before moving up to company officer, and then to full-time career firefighter.

Seguin says he is excited to be in his new role.

"I am greatly humbled and excited to begin serving our community in my new role within the Town of LaSalle. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated team as we continue to grow and provide the best service we can to the residents of LaSalle."

Fire Chief, Ed Thiessen, says he is thrilled for Seguin to move up into this new leadership role.

"Deputy Chief Seguin has shown exceptional respect and integrity for fellow firefighters and members of the community. I am thrilled to congratulate him and look forward to working with him."

Seguin will become Deputy Fire Chief effective October 10.