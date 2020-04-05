New Deputy Police Chiefs in Windsor

The Windsor Police Services Board has a couple of new deputy police chiefs.

Superintendent Frank Providenti will be promoted to the rank of deputy chief of operational support while Inspector Jason Bellaire will be promoted to the rank of deputy chief of operations.

They take over their new duties April 20, 2020.

The promotions follow an extensive nationwide search.

"Now, more than ever, we recognize the incredible public service that our Police Services undertake on a daily basis on behalf of our entire Community," says Windsor Police Services Board Chair Mayor Drew Dilkens

Meanwhile, Deputy Police Chief Brad Hill has agreed to postpone his retirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was originally set to retire April 8, but will now retire May 31, 2020.