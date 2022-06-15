New detachment commander announced for Essex County OPP

A new detachment commander has been announced for the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police.

Inspector Angela Ferguson officially took over command of the Essex County OPP Detachment on June 1 after serving as the interim Detachment Commander in Brant County.

Inspector Ferguson has been a member of the OPP for 15 years and she has served in various detachment roles as well as West Region Traffic and Marine Unit Manager, Detachment Manager in Haldimand County and Acting Manager of Business and Finance at West Region Headquarters.

Ferguson is a certified Public Order Unit Commander/Incident Commander and a graduate from the University of Windsor and Western University in London.

"It is an extreme privilege to become a member of the Essex County OPP and work alongside an incredible team of dedicated and professional officers. I look forward to expanding our collaborative work with our community partners and stakeholders to enhance the public safety and wellbeing of the citizens who work, play, visit and reside here," said Ferguson in a release issued by OPP.