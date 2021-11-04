New Detroit clinics offering cheaper PCR tests for Canadians

A Windsor doctor is setting up clinics in Detroit to provide PCR tests for Canadians crossing the Windsor-Detroit border back into Canada.

Assure COVID Travel Clinics will open Monday with a site on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, just outside the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, another in Mexican Town near the Ambassador Bridge and a clinic near Detroit Metro Airport.

"With those three locations, we're hoping to we're making it as easy as possible for Canadians to get a test and get into Canada," says Dr. Phillip Ola, Chief Executive Officer of Assure COVID Travel Clinics.

The U.S. border is scheduled to open to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8, but a negative PCR test is required to re-enter Canada.

Assure COVID Travel Clinics is going to offer same day PCR test results for $75 U.S. Results from tests performed before 12 p.m. will be available the same day but completed after 12 p.m., results will be available the following day.

A similar PCR test across the state costs a minimum of $150 U.S. and in some cases it takes nearly 24 hours to get the results.

"If you are desperate and you need to get over urgently, we will also have a rapid PCR test," says Dr. Ola. "You can get that test back in 30 minutes. It will cost a lot more, it costs $150 U.S. to get the rapid test."

For more information on Assure Clinics call 519-551-6302 or visit www.audaciapass.com/usa.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides