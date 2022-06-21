New Director of Education named at local French Catholic School Board

The local French Catholic School Board has named its new Director of Education.

Eugénie Congi is replacing the retiring Joseph Picard.

Congi has over 26-years of experience in the education sector, with 12 years as a senior executive.

She says she is extremely pleased and humbled to accept the position and is very excited about the challenges that await her.

Congi has also been named secretary of the board.

She assumes both positions on June 22.

The board says Picard will remain in the office until August 31 to ensure a seamless transition.