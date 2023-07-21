New Disco Inferno dance bar opens next week in downtown Windsor

Downtown Windsor is about to feel groovy.

The new Disco Inferno dance bar will open its doors to the public on Friday, July 28.

It's located at the corner of Ouellette Avenue at Tuscarora Street on the south end of The Bull & Barrel building.

As AM800 news reported in June, the new bar is owned by the WKND Hospitality Group, which owns multiple venues including The Bull & Barrel, Wild Child Nightlife and The GOAT Tap & Eatery.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, managing partner Andrew Corbett says he's excited for the new bar.

"We're big supporters of the revitalization of downtown and we all think this is another step in the right direction of trying to change the conversion downtown," says Corbett.

Photo courtesy: Disco Inferno

He says the new bar is located in The Bull & Barrel building.

"The Bull & Barrel is in the building, so The Bull & Barrel occupies the entire building but we had some under utilized space on the south end there that we renovated just to be able to provide a fun, fresh atmosphere on that half of the building," says Corbett.

Corbett says it's a 21 and over disco dance bar.

"The great thing about disco music is it really affects everyone from 21 to 90-years-old," says Corbett. "So we're welcoming everyone that wants to come in, in that age demographic to come on down and have a good time with us."

The disco dance bar will play disco, retro and dance music from the 70's, 80's, and 90's.

Corbett says staff member have been training all week but the bar is still looking for some additional staff.