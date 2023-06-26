New Eastview Horizon Public School slated to open September 2023

The Superintendent of Education with the Greater Essex County District School Board says the new Eastview Horizon Public School is beautiful and is slated to open this September.

Todd Awender says the school will replace Parkview and Eastwood elementary combining the two student populations.

Eastview was originally slated to open in September 2022, however it did get delayed until January 2023, and then pushed back once more until this upcoming September.

The $15-million school, located in Forest Glade, is built on the Parkview site.

Awender says safety equipment is no longer needed on the site.

"Eastview Horizon is basically done. We have occupancy for it. Hard hats and boots are no longer needed. We've been moving things from the current Eastview site over to the new school already."

He says it's a comfortable space for everyone.

"You walk in the front doors and you have all your offices together that detach to a beautiful staff room with furniture in it. And to the left is a really nice library that opens up to the front of the building with some very soft furniture that makes it really comfortable and homey."

Awender says the features of the school are beautiful.

"Beautiful double gym in there, there's a science lab, there's an art room, and a big library. They've got some good playground space out there, and it just looks very nice."

The school is estimated to be home to approximately 500 students.

The budget for the new school was not impacted by the delay.

