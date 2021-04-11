New Election Policy Approved by Essex Town Council

Essex council has passed a new policy prohibiting the use of town resources during an election.

Issues were raised following the 2018 municipal election related to the use of items like the town's logo, equipment, information and digital resources.

According to the report, the policy was revised back in 2010 and didn't "provide clear or consistent direction to candidates, members of council and town staff" during the 2018 election.

During Tuesday's council meeting, town clerk Robert Auger stated the new policy "provides greater clarification" while giving the town the authority to monitor and audit candidates.

Current mayor Larry Snively is still appearing before the courts in relation to the 2018 municipal election.

He has been charged with allegedly "procuring persons to vote in a municipal election when those persons were not entitled to do so."

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon