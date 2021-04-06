New Election Policy Going Before Essex Town Council

A new policy on the use of corporate resources during an election is going before Essex Town Council.

Issues were raised after the 2018 Municipal Election surrounding the use of items like the town's logo, equipment, information and digital resources.

According to the report, the policy was revised back in 2010 and didn't "provide clear or consistent direction to candidates, members of council and town staff" during the 2018 election.

Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy says the new policy will give the town's clerk clear direction moving forward.

"There was a lot of grey areas and a lot of different interpretations by different candidates and it led to a really messy election in my opinion," she added.

Bondy says the use of the town's logo on election materials is something that will be closely guarded in the future.

"We all know that the Town of Essex is supposed to remain unbiased, so when those things are on there it looks like the town is endorsing somebody and that's not fair," she says.

The policy is needed to re-establish public trust, according to Bondy.

"I'm hoping that we do have some debate and not just rubber stamp it," she says. "I think it's important to let residents know that we acknowledge that last election had some issues and we're here to remedy them."

Bondy plans to ask administration to address a lack of consequences in parts of the policy.

Mayor Larry Snively is still appearing before the courts in relation to the 2018 Municipal Election.

He was charged with allegedly "procuring persons to vote in a municipal election when those persons were not entitled to do so."

Essex Town Council gets underway Monday night at 6 p.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.