New EMS station developer approved by Essex County Council 

Essex County Council has given the thumbs up to a contractor to build the new EMS station in Kingsville.

During Wednesday night's meeting, council voted unanimously in favour of Gulf Developments Inc. to be the contractor for the new station.

Gulf Developments Inc. had a total bid cost of $4.3-million to complete the station.

Land for the new station has already been chosen and purchased in April 2021 on Road 2 East in Kingsville.

Now that the project has been approved and a contractor has been chosen, the Warden and the clerk to execute the contract with Gulf Developments Inc. Once the contact is executed, a meeting will be held with the engineering contractor to discuss when the shovel can hit the ground.

The current EMS station in that area is attached to the Fire Hall in Kingsville. It only has the ability to hold one ambulance. There is limited room for supplies, as well a small lounge room area, a small kitchen, and only one washroom for everyone to share.

Bruce Krauter, Chief of Essex Windsor EMS, presented the report for approval at Wednesday night's meeting.

He says the new station will definitely be an improvement to the current station.

"The new based will be around 6400 square feet, it will have the ability to house six ambulances at full capacity. We're not expecting any kind of increase in enhancements, but if we have to move resources around the county to improve coverage, we now have that capacity to do that."

He says that he's thankful council approved the contractor, and is thankful the station is one step closer to being built.

"It's for the paramedics that work day in, and day out in that station, so I think in 12 months time, or a little bit more than 12 months time, that the paramedics will be happy with their new location in Kingsville, and the new station. And the community should be happy because we have the ability to expand our services."

Richard Meloche, Mayor of Essex, was in favour of the new station, as well as the contractor chosen.

He says by having this new station built, surrounding areas will be able to receive help if need be.

"By having a larger EMS station it gives opportunity that as services are needed to be added to the area, it's a good central location that if we want an extra vehicle, an extra ambulance on the road, that would be a good central point to ship from."

Meetings with Gulf Developments Inc. will be held at the end of July, or beginning of August.

The new EMS station is proposed to open during the 2023 year.