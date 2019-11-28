New Energy Investments in Essex County



A major investment by Hydro One and the Independent Electricity System Operator in Leamington and Essex.

It has announced a multi-stage investment of up to $580-million in the region to supply enough electricity by 2025.

It will help grow the greenhouse, industrial and residential sectors in the county.

Part of the investment includes $150-million in a new transmission line from Chatham to Lakeshore requested by the IESO in June.

There will also be a new transmission station in Leamington, two new stations in Lakeshore and upgrading transmission equipment in Kingsville and Tecumseh.

Hydro One President Mark Poweska tells CTV Windsor, the demand for hydro is skyrocketing in this area.

"Greenhouses in this area are growing at unprecedent rate and a lot of them are using lights so they can grow year around," he says. "Obviously lights require a lot of power and so we are investing significant amount in this region to ensure they can continue to grow their businesses."

He says the infrastructure investment will produce an additional 1,000 megawatts of power to the region.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls says, "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for the people and businesses of Windsor-Essex region."

Electricity demand in Kingsville and Leamington is expected to triple from 2018 to 2026 due to strong agricultural growth.

