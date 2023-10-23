New Essex-Windsor EMS station officially open in Kingsville

The Grand Opening of a new Essex-Windsor EMS Station in Kingsville was held on Monday.

Members of Essex County council, Kingsville council, Kingsville staff, and EMS officials were on hand to cut the ribbon and take a tour of the new facility.

Officials say the new EMS station is designed for current needs and future growth.

The 6,414 square-foot-station is located at 75 Road 2 East, which the County of Essex purchased in 2021.

It's similar in design to the EMS station on Dougall Avenue in Windsor, and increases the space Essex-Windsor EMS has to operate in Kingsville by more than four times.

Prior to the opening of the new station, Essex-Windsor EMS leased space in a building on Division Road North occupied by Kingsville Fire and Rescue.

County council approved moving forward with the new station back in January of 2022.

The new Kingsville EMS station includes:

- three drive-through garage bays capable of holding up to six vehicles;

- dedicated supply and equipment storage areas;

- a crew lounge able to accommodate 10 people;

- ample parking for all vehicles, including EV employee parking; and

- an emergency vehicle fuel depot.

New Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Justin Lammers says the new station is designed to accommodate their paramedics and ambulances, so it's a significant day for the service.

"The opening of a station of this size shows that we're responding to the growing needs and we're prepared to move into the future and continue to make these gains to provide the good quality emergency medical care we do provide," he said.

Lammers says the station will provide paramedics with the room they need to operate comfortably.

"As well as with growing volumes we can staff more units out of here. Currently it's going to hold one 24-hour ambulance and one 24-hour Emergency Response Vehicle, that being a Tahoe, but we're prepared for the future with the capacity."

Like any other large project, Lammers says the construction and work done took a lot of people to move it across the finish line.

"It took dedicated from the County, all of our funding partners, council, and Gulf Developments. Projects start off at a nice pace, but as you come to the head and to the finish line, things tend to ramp up. That's what happened, even being here today hanging some last minute signs and things just to get her ready for operation which will happen this afternoon," he said.

Construction of the station started in September of 2022, and was completed a year later by Gulf Developments Inc. for $4.35 million.

Outside of the new Essex-Windsor EMS Station in Kingsville (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)