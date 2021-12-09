New Family Respite home hits $2-million goal thanks to donation from Solcz Family Foundation

A Christmas miracle at Family Respite Services Windsor-Essex.

Community relations coordinator Alexandria Fischer says, thanks for another generous donation from the Solcz Family Foundation, the final phase of construction on a new respite home can begin.

The Solz Family presented a cheque Wednesday for $200,000 — that brings their total contribution to $725,000 toward the $2-million project.

Fischer says it's been a true community effort.

"With so many other individuals and community businesses and foundations coming together, we've reached our goal of $2-million. We've had zero government funding for this home. So with the support of everybody in the community, we are able to complete the home and open the doors."

She says the home will offer a wide range of programming.

"We have 600 direct support providers that work in families home, but some families request more of a full break. So this home will offer after school crisis programming, a full weekend support program and then a very specialized summer day camp program as well," Fischer said.

Fischer says the goal is to make the facility a "home away from home."

"We have about 40 staff working in this home to make sure that these programs can happen so children have a safe space. Children have access to trained direct support providers ensuring that we're working with the child's strengths, the child's interests and there's a place that they can call home away from home."

The new 4400-square-foot home is expected to be fully operational by January 2022.

Each year, Family Respite Services works with more than 1,200 families who have children with disabilities.

- with files from Rusty Thomson