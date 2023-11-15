New features announced for annual Bright Lights Windsor in Jackson Park

A number of new additions have been announced for Bright Lights Windsor.

The annual holiday light display in Jackson Park is set to open on Dec. 1, 2023 and run until Jan. 7, 2024.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced a number of new features for this year's event during a news conference Wednesday in Jackson Park.

Dilkens says they want to keep this festival fresh and give you reasons to keep coming back.

New features this year include:

- LED chair swings that illuminate with a vibrant array of colours

- Step n' Lights - a light-tile area vibrant colours and patterns responding to your every move along a set pa and lighting your way, it's a captivating spectacle for all ages

- The children's train ride is getting a storybook train station

- Santa's new bench will allow children to sit with Santa in a newly designed area

- Singing trees will see trees come alive with harmonious melodies and dancing lights

- A new LED-lit games tent will deliver a blend of traditional carnival fun, illuminated with captivating lights and colours

- Adirondack chairs and fire tables will be set up to allow people to pause in their journey, offering a chance to relax, chat, and soak in the seasonal ambience

Over 100,000 people took part in Bright Lights Windsor 2022-2023.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announces the list of features for Bright Lights Windsor in Jackson Park. Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Along with the new features, Bright Lights Windsor will also include the Enchanted Children's Village; Wish Upon a Star; W.E. the North; Candy Cane Lane; Merry and Bright; Santa's Workshop; Winter Wonderland and Peace and Love Around the World.

The WE Made It: Holiday Market will be open Fridays and Saturdays, with a partial market for food and beverages operating during the week.

Sensory friendly "Silent Nights" are offered on Tuesday evenings. The lights will be on, but sound will be muted and strobe elements paused so the display can be enjoyed in a peaceful environment that is accommodating to sensory sensitivities.

Opening ceremonies take place this year at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, after which the event runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2024.

Mike and Lisa from the Morning Drive on AM800 CKLW will be this year's emcees for the opening night.

