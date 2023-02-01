New festival coming to Windsor this summer

A new festival is coming to Windsor this summer.

The Windsor International Diaspora African Festival (WIDAFEST) will takeover the Riverfront Festival Plaza and the Civic Terrance from July 28 to July 30.

According to a report to the city's Community Services Standing Committee, the event is similar to Toronto's Caribana festival.

The report states, the event will capture the vibrancy and excitement through music, food and cultural experiences.

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac sits on the committee and says the event will feature a parade.

"There is going to be a closure of Riverside Drive East between Devonshire Road and McDougall on Saturday July 29th from two to four to have the official parade," says Gignac. "So I'm excited. I think all the members of the committee were excited."

She says organizers have indicated the event will attract people from all over Canada and the United States.

"Windsor is very very well known for its background in terms of the underground railroad and this festival is going to I think really draw a wide variety of people to the river front," she says.

The report also says the event promotes tourism opportunities with regional and international stakeholders eager to come to Windsor to celebrate the richness of Windsor’s Black history and culture.

Zalent Creatives Inc. is putting on the event.