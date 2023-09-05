New Forest Glade elementary school opens

The new Eastview Horizon Public School is open to students for the first time ever.

The school, located at 3070 Stillmeadow Road, has merged Parkview and Eastwood public schools.

The $15-million school, located in Forest Glade, is built on the former Parkview site.

The school features a large library, a double gym, a science lab, art rooms and many other features.

Eastview was estimated to be home to approximately 500 students, however they will be over capacity for the 2023-24 school year.

Classes start this morning at 8:40 a.m. for grades 1 to grade 8, while kindergarten classes begin on September 11.

Todd Awender, Superintendent of Education with the Greater Essex County District School Board, says they will be over capacity this school year.

"It's really hard to say right now because we know that there's new registers that have come in, the hard part about it is we don't know necessarily who has left over the summer that won't show up in September. But what we do know is that we will have over 500 students for certain."

Awender says excitement is in the air.

"There's a number of parents that are really excited. They've been, these last couple of weeks, they've been walking over to the school just to have a look at it, to see it, just because of the excitement."

Angelo Marignani, Ward 7 city councillor, says this new school, which is in his ward, was much needed.

"It just speaks to the growth of Forest Glade, and Forest Glade is growing. We are the fastest growing ward in the City of Windsor. It just speaks to how quickly that growth is coming, and the needs of services that we require in order to satisfy that growth."

This is the GECDSB's 14th new school building in the past 15 years.

20 per cent of the board's schools are now less than 20 years old.