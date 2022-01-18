New Forest Glade school to be called Eastview Horizon Public School

We now know what the new elementary school in Forest Glade is going to be called.

Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board have unanimously approved Eastview Horizon Public School as the new name.

The school will replace Parkview and Eastwood elementary combining the two student populations.

Trustee Gale Simko-Hatfield was part of the naming committee and says students had a chance to provide feedback as well.

"In the initial stages where we were putting together the first list of suggestions, it was quite long. The student members of the committee did participate. So they were actively involved and we really appreciate that."

She says she's excited to move forward.

"I raised both my kids in Forest Glade. So I have great ties to the community and I'm really excited about the project. I really am sincere about this name because I think it works really well for the community."

Trustee Aimee Omstead says she likes the meaning behind the name.

"I really like the one at hand simply because of the inclusivity of both schools and also the symbolism of the horizon. I look at schools and learning as being like the sky's the limit and reaching for that horizon or having that horizon in the distance, something to reach for, something to grasp."

The $13.2-million Eastview Horizon is being built on the current Parkview site and is expected to be ready for September 2022.