New Forest Glade school to be completed by January after delays

Construction continues on a new elementary school in Forest Glade.

Eastview Horizon Public School will be replacing Parkview and Eastwood elementary, combining the two student populations, when complete.

Brad Gyori, coordinator of capital projects, says they're currently tracking to have the school open in the new year.

"A few delays in construction. Obviously some of the stuff that's been going on with a lot of projects, supply chain issues and the shortage of trades has not helped get this thing to where it's at. But we're taking all the efforts possible to get back on track and shooting for a January 2023 occupancy," he said.

Originally when the project was approved, the timeline for construction to be completed was scheduled for this September.

GECDSB Superintendent of Education Todd Awender says lingering effects of the pandemic and backlogs in some supplies have caused the delays.

"So right now we're at January for 2023, and if it's not January then it'll be March break, but our aim is January. Typically those kind of breaks are when its best for us to move the schools in."

Awender explained how students are adjusting for the fall semester while they wait for the school's completion.

"Students from Parkview of last year are now over at the Eastwood site, so the two schools have merged over there as one school, which is referred to as Eastview Horizon over there," he continued. "Then all of the students from both schools together as one right now are going to move into the new building come January."

The $13.2-million Eastview Horizon is being built on the former Parkview site.