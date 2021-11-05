A new four-year contract for faculty at the University of Windsor.

The University of Windsor Board of Governors has approved the collective agreement with the Windsor University Faculty Association (WUFA).

The Association represents nearly 1,000 full-time and part-time faculty members, librarians, learning specialists, clinical psychologists, and coaches.

The agreement was reached between the University and WUFA Oct. 1, with members ratifying the new contract Oct. 25 with 89 per cent approval.

The new agreement replaces the bargaining unit's previous collective agreement that expired on June 30, 2021.

The contract includes a one per cent salary increase for the first three years of the contract, followed by a two per cent increase in the contract's fourth year.

The contract includes the introduction of a new rank to the professoriate of Teaching Intensive Faculty, providing additional flexibility to Faculties as well as a one per cent salary increase for the first three years of the contract, followed by a two per cent increase in the contract’s fourth year.

In addition, specific language regarding Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) considerations have been embedded in the collective agreement including:

The removal of gender specific pronouns;

The inclusion of a requirement for representation by a minimum of two genders per committee;

A provision requiring all members of appointment committees attend EDI training;

A requirement that equity and procedures assessors be trained in the elements of Traditional Knowledge Systems and that they receive recognition for service in this role;

Official recognition valuing the service contributions of Black, Indigenous, and Racialized members;

Political leave for members elected to positions in Indigenous communities;

EDI considerations in teaching assignments;

A Memorandum of Agreement for the establishment of a University Diversity, Indigeneity, and Anti-Racism Professional Development Fund of $50,000 for scholarship and teaching Indigeneity, and $50,000 for scholarship and teaching of anti-racist pedagogies.

WUFA President Anna Lanoszka said contract language around teaching load maximums and the introduction of teaching intensive faculty positions; are particularly significant changes that allow for a more equitable and fairer workplace for all members.

Dr. Lanoszka said WUFA is pleased with the establishment of the University Diversity, Indigeneity and Anti-Racism Professional Development Fund, and points out that the new collective agreement addresses the issues of decolonization and de-gendering by introducing more inclusive language throughout its text.

As well, she says changes to language around sessional teaching are intended to address long-standing attempts by sessional members to secure full-time positions with rights and benefits.