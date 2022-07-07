New G.O.A.T Tap and Eatery location announced

A popular Tap and Eatery is getting its first Windsor location.

G.O.A.T. Tap and Eatery will be getting a new location that will be opening in early 2023.

The location of the restaurant hasn't been disclosed at this time, however, it is said to be in the heart of Walkerville.

Andrew Corbett, Co-Owner of the G.O.A.T. Tap and Eatery says he thinks Walkerville will be the perfect area for the new location.

"We believe that the G.O.A.T. will be a great fit in the Walkerville community and we're really excited to join all the establishments and the foods that are already over there. Being a sports bar and a family friendly venue, we're really excited to open up over there and definitely join the neighbourhood."

He says they're excited for the new project.

"We have an amazing staff and amazing customer base at our two existing G.O.A.T. locations, and we've found a great partnership with the Rosati Group to do this property and we're really excited to be a part of Walkerville, and we can't wait to get there in 2023."

Corbett says that a Walkerville location has been in the works.

"We've had our eyes set on Walkerville for a while now, and finally a perfect location came up for us and we're excited to announce that we should be opening early 2023."

The new location is in partnership with the Rosati Group.

There are currently two G.O.A.T. locations in the area, with one location in LaSalle and the other location in Lakeshore.