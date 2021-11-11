New generation of veteran highlighted during Remembrance Day

A moment for people across Windsor-Essex to remember.

Crowds gathered at Cenotaphs across the region this morning to take part in Remembrance Day ceremonies, including the one at the Downtown Windsor Cenotaph.

Tribute was paid to those who served in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean and Gulf wars, the war in Afghanistan and and "countless" peacekeeping missions around the world.

Retired Lt.-Col. Morris Brause, the former Commanding Officer of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment, called on everyone to recognize and think of the "new generation" of veterans, those who served in wars and conflicts in more recent years including Afghanistan.

Brause says over 40,000 Canadians served in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014.

"That's the longest war this country has ever been involved with. And yes, we're sad about by the results of it, we're sad what happened in the last couple of months and what we've seen," he says.

This is the first Remembrance Day since Afghanistan fell to Taliban forces in the summer.

Brause told those in attendance at the ceremony that during his time in Afghanistan, he saw women become leaders of schools and police forces.

"I want to tell you right now, I've heard some people say 'was it worth it?' I want to emphatically say 'yes' because we as Canadians laid the seeds of the good people we are," he says.

Brause also pointed out that sometimes we think our veterans are only the elderly.

"But the reality is even after their wars, and indeed today, there's a lot of 21 and 22-year-old veterans in your midst who served and continue to serve this country. Lest we forget, lest we forget," he added.

Since Confederation, more than 2.3 million Canadians have served in uniform, and more than 120-thousand have made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the poppy being the symbol of remembrance in Canada, inspired by John McCrae's legendary poem, "In Flanders Fields."