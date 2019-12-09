New Greenhouse Operation Proposed in Amherstburg

Amherstburg could join its neighbours and dive into the greenhouse industry.

A proposal to rezone 106-acres of industrial land for agricultural use on Concession Rd. 3 near the former General Chemical property will go before the town's Planning Committee Monday night.

Cecelia Acres Greenhouse Development plans to grow vegetables like tomatoes in its greenhouse and will build a warehouse, an office and a bunkhouse for seasonal workers, according to the report.

Councillor Don McArthur tells AM800 News it would be the town's first large-scale greenhouse operation and it will help diversify Amherstburg's economy.

"Most of our assessment, 85 per cent of it is residential so any commercial and industrial growth will ease that burden on residential taxpayers and this is an opportunity for that," he says.

He tells AM800 News the project will create short-term and long-term jobs.

"This greenhouse farm will support employment opportunities including: construction, facilities, service provisions, office staff, agricultural staff such as growers," added McArthur.

Greenhouses in Kingsville and Leamington have been the focus of some backlash for light pollution, but McArthur says this project won't be an issue for neighbours.

"Even in Amherstburg I see that rose hue in the sky at night from Kingsville and Leamington so people have some concerns about light pollution," he says. "In this particular instance the proponents say they don't want grow-lights. They just want to use natural sunlight to grow their tomatoes."

McArthur says Monday's public meeting is the first step in the process.

The meeting gets underway at 5pm at Amherstburg Town Hall — followed by the town's regular meeting of council at 6pm.

