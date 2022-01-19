New grocery store to open in East Windsor in Fall 2022

Construction is set to begin on a new grocery store in Windsor.

A ground breaking ceremony was held Tuesday to mark the beginning of work on a new facility for Mercato Fresh.

The new 15,925 square foot site is going up on a five acre property as part of a commercial development at 3235 Banwell Rd.

This will be the second location for Mercato Fresh, which opened its first market in Chatham-Kent in early 2020.

Marc Romauldi, President and co-owner, says they offer a lot of niche items and speciality products, including their own meats, breads, a gluten-free line, their own olive oils and coffee.

Romauldi says it's like having a restaurant in a store because customers can talk to a real certified chef.

"We have actual Red Seal Chefs working in our stores, making fresh sushi as well as ready to go foods that will be chef quality," he says. "It will be a state of the art store, everything will be fresh baked and cooking in the store, rolling fresh sushi. It's going to be a great shopping experience for our customers."

Romauldi says they really like the spot on Banwell Road.

"It's close to busy Tecumseh Road and close proximity to EC Row, so it's easy in and out. We capture people from different markets, from Lakeshore to west side of Windsor," he says.

The goal is to open the Mercato Fresh site on Banwell Road in Fall 2022, hiring upwards of 50 to 60 people at the location.

Rosati Construction Inc. has been chosen as the Design-Build Contractor for the site.