New high school opens in Amherstburg

There is excitement in Amherstburg as the new North Star High School opens.

The new school officially opened its doors Tuesday morning, bringing together students from General Amherst High School and Western Secondary School.

It's located on Simcoe Street near Fryer Street and cost roughly $25-million.

Grade 12 student Evan Brockett calls the new school a new beginning.

"I hope this year is better than last year because honestly going into this I didn't know we would have lockers, I didn't think we would," he continued. "There was a lot of hype behind no lockers but there is and not only that but it looks bigger in the inside than the outside. I ain't going to lie to you."

Grade 12 student Hannah Rusenstrom says she loves the gymnasium and new floor.

"The floors at Amherst were not good, they were slippery. The new floors look so nice and it's so big which is going to be nice for all the kids that are involved in athletics."

Rusenstrom says everyone is super excited.

"I know some kids were nervous about merging with Western and Amherst but I think the staff here created a good environment for all the new kids and just creating a welcoming environment for all because everyone is nervous. It's a new school and a lot of kids don't know their way around but I think that with the two hallways, it's easy to kind of find where you need to be and I think everyone is just excited," Rusenstrom said.

There are approximately 800 students at the school.

Majority of the interior work is done but the gymnasium won't be ready for a couple of weeks.

Outside, crews continue to work on landscaping.