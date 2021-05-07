New Holiday Inn Express Opens in Lakeshore

Lakeshore's mayor is calling it a "win-win" for the municipality.

Tom Bain says the new Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Amy Croft Drive recently opened its doors.

Bain says there is a need in the community for the hotel and feels when things settle down with the pandemic, the hotel will be full.

"It's something that's been needed for sure in our area especially with so many of our recreation teams holding tournaments and those people not being able to stay locally," he says.

The six-storey hotel includes 105 rooms along with a meeting room, dining room, breakfast pantry, business centre, fitness centre and an indoor pool.

Bain believes the pandemic has thrown a wrench with how many rooms will be rented out but feels when tournaments and other events start up again, the hotel will be busy.

"It's a real answer for a need that's been there for a long time," says Bain. "It's been extremely inconvenient for people to either head back towards their home or head in the opposite direction and not being near the facilities where their sports activities are being carried on."

He also believes the new hotel will help the area draw and host more tournaments.

Construction on the hotel started in late December 2019.

The hotel is part of Petcon Hospitality Group and was built by Petretta Construction.