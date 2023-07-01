New home improvement centre opens in Old Sandwich Town

There's something new in Old Sandwich Town.

A grand opening celebration was held Friday for Rose City Fireplaces, a new home improvement centre at 3846 Peter Street.

Co-owner Jason Curtis says the centre is joint venture between Rose City Fireplaces, CK Mechanical and CKG Flow.

Curtis says Old Sandwich Town is rebounding.

"There's a lot of revitalization in this area. And there's a lot of new businesses coming to the west end and we're hoping to be part of."

He says it's great to see the community make a return.

"It's a beautiful neighbourhood. It's got a lot of mature trees. It's good to be part of bringing back part of the old neighbourhood and revitalizing it."

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante takes part in the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the New Home Improvement Centre in Old Sandwich Towne, 3846 Peter St. June 30, 2023. (Photo supplied)

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante was on hand during the grand opening.

He says the owners have revitalized the plot of land and this is just part of the revitalization puzzle for the area.

"As far as I can remember it, it was an area that was under developed or vacant for a long period of time, so they've done an excellent job revitalizing that stretch. The hope is that with the road reconstruction starting hopefully this year and other projects underway, we're gonna start to see more and more of this in the coming years."

According to a company statement, the project has been developing for the past three years.

The owners say the new showroom is now a one stop shop for homeowners in the community.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi