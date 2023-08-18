New Horizons for Seniors Program now accepting proposals for 2023-24

Proposals for the federal government's New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) are now being accepted for 2023-24.

New Horizons for Seniors was established to increase social inclusion of seniors and help ensure that seniors can benefit from, and contribute to, the quality of life in their communities.

The objectives of the program are to promote volunteerism among seniors, engage seniors in the community through the mentoring of others, expand awareness of elder abuse, and provide capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Thursday morning at Arts Collective Theatre (ACT) Windsor.

ACT is a not-for-profit organization, now in its ninth year, dedicated and committed to enhancing the well-being of the Windsor Essex community through theatre education, mentorship, and by bringing awareness to social justice issues in Windsor and beyond.

North of 50 is an NHSP-funded ACT program that provides an opportunity for seniors, especially those who may be part of racialized and newcomer groups, low income, and members of the LGBTQIA2S+ communities, to lead and participate in arts-based practices such as story sharing, journaling, movement, visual art, and mental health workshops. North of 50 promotes volunteerism and mentorship amongst seniors and other generations.

Moya McAlister, Vice-President and Marketing Director, ACT says they love being able to give opportunities to seniors to be able to learn, grow, meet new people and be on stage.

"They help write the show. They do a lot of workshopping and asking them a lot of questions about what they want to talk about, what do they want to perform, so there's a lot input that they receive, but it's also just great that they get to be on stage and have that experience to perform."

To date, ACT Windsor has received over $100,000 through the NHSP since 2018 to deliver this community-based project.

Chris Rabideau, Artistic Director and President, ACT says their next project will be called The Social Exchange, linking seniors with youth making it intergenerational.

"This is very very important especially coming out of COVID. We need to recognize the differences but also see the similarities that are happening. Generations change us, but I think they change us for the better. Let's see what happens when we get a room, we workshop with our seniors and our youth, and we come up with a show together."

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says organizations can receive up to $25,000 in grant funding for community-based projects that are designed by seniors for seniors and contribute to improving their health and well-being.

"And we see the tremendous impact that an organization like ACT has with that $25,000. You're looking dozens of seniors that come out for the first time on stage. Being part of a theatre group, learning new skills, connecting and really just building awareness, and it's absolutely tremendous. So we see the tremendous work that this grant has on organizations like ACT, to be able to empower seniors in our community. It's amazing."

Last year 19 community-based projects in Windsor-Essex received a total federal investment of $400,592 through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Eligible organizations include not-for-profits, municipalities, Indigenous organizations, educational institutions, public health and social services institutions, and more.

The application period is open until September 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Applications can be submitted by visiting: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/new-horizons-seniors.html

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi