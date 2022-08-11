New installations emerge in downtown's lauded Art Alley 

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association announces two dynamic additions to the city's newest art lover's treasure trove, Art Alley.

Local graffiti artist Derkz and renowned Toronto-based graffiti artist Moises "Luvs" Frank will each complete highly-anticipated installations.

Frank's piece is titled 'Bury Me In Lavender Roses,' and will cover the rear facade of 423-437 Ouellette, a commercial property against the alleyway.

Derkz is known for his breathtaking murals that span urban streets and alleys throughout the country, and will use the storage unit inside the Pelissier Street Parking Garage as his blank canvas. Frank's mural will feature a 3D effect and it will flow upwards from a single storey to the upper left edge of the building at the second storey roofline.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DWBIA of Derkz's piece

Pat Papadeas, Vice Chair of the DWBIA, says both pieces will add flexibility to what was once a stark space.

"They are so stimulating and incredibly striking - what these pieces do is further cement the core as a great visual destination. Incorporating them into events such as the Night Market and Farmers' Market makes for a fully immersive experience."

Derkz, who is native to the City of Windsor, says this project is an honour.

"To be part of a community so eager to lead the way in creating an exciting, diverse and safe environment is a gift. The DWBIA is fulfilling its promise to make downtown Windsor a destination."

Frank says he's excited to have his work featured in an international border city.

"This signals a new kind of experience for this area, and I appreciate that the Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association, the DWBIA and the City are emphasizing site-specific, Canadian-generated art."

Both pieces will be completed by the end of the week.