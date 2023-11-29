New Integrity Commissioner appointed in LaSalle

The Town of LaSalle has hired a new Integrity Commissioner.

During Tuesday's meeting, council was presented with a report to receive and appoint Davies Howe LLP as the new commissioner.

Davies Howe is a law firm in Toronto, with a primary focus on municipal law and put forward Mr. Robert Miller as the named Integrity Commissioner.

This will be effective as of January 1, 2024 for a three year term.

The Town is required to ensure that it has assigned a Integrity Commissioner with responsibilities such as application of the code of conduct for council members and local boards, the application of any procedures, rules and policies of the municipality and boards governing the behaviour of members, requests from members of council and of local boards for advice respecting their obligations, among other items.

These responsibilities are currently being fulfilled by Robert Swayze, the Town's appointed Integrity Commissioner. Swayze was first appointed in 2015 and his contract is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

A request for proposal was issued in mid-September, and Swayze did not submit a proposal, resulting in the Town choosing Davies Howe LLP.