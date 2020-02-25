New Jackson Park Sculpture Gets Approval

WINDSOR — There will soon be a new addition to Jackson Park.

Council has given approval to spend $170,000 on the "You and Me" sculpture to honour Windsor's Sister City relationships.

Two seven foot chairs from the 2013 International Children's Games will be bronzed as part of the Twin Cities Monument Project.

So far, the Roseland Rotary Club has pledged $50,000 toward the effort, while another $1,000 will come from the Korean Society.

The balance is coming from Windsor's Arts Endowment Fund.

The vote was 7-2 with councillors Fred Francis and Gary Kaschak voting against it.

The city's corporate leader for parks, recreation, culture and facilities Jan Wilson says the goal is to have the project will be completed by the end of the year.