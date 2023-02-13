New leadership at Stellantis

Stellantis North America has announced a change of leadership in Canada.

Jason Stoicevich will begin leading the Canadian operations, reporting to North American COO Mark Stewart.

Stoicevich has been with Stellantis since 2002 and has held several different positions within the company including being the Director of the Southwest Business Centre and Director of the California Business Centre.

He has also served as Vice President of the FIAT brand.

The current lead for operations in Canada David Buckingham has also announced his retirement at the end of May after 35 years of service.