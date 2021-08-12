New Leamington Food Hub Opens Its Doors

A new Leamington Regional Food Hub is getting set to open with an aim at rescuing good food and getting it to people who can use it.

The UHC Hub of Opportunities, formally known as the Unemployed Help Centre, is spearheading the effort.

Director Vern Toews says the hub will rescue produce from farmers in the area and then distribute it to 15 local food banks and similar hubs as far away as the GTA and northern Indigenous communities.

He says the majority of the work is being done by volunteers.

"We're getting donated food from many, many growers," he says. "We have 91 volunteers signed up within three months. We're very, very happy about that. We have an advisory committee that's leading the work to be done here. So we're making very good progress. We're very, very happy."

Toews says they're making sure perfectly good food isn't going to waste.

"Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes and carrots," says Toews. "There's always a certain amount of food that's imperfect. This food is nutritionally sound, it doesn't look bad, but it doesn't make the grade that you and I can expect at a Loblaws store or a Costco store. So that's the food that we get donated."

He adds they'll be acting as a middle man between the food producers and those in need.

"It may be a day or two too late to be shipped to Costco or Walmart," he says. "So we have trucks that pick it up from the growers and then we have a warehouse here with a cooler. We store it here and then when the trucks come by from Windsor they just have to pick it up in bulk in cartons from our cooler here in Windsor."

The food hub, located at 459 Talbot St. W. in Leamington, officially opens Thursday morning.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides