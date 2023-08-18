New left turn signal installed at busy Amherstburg intersection

A new left turning signal has been installed at a busy Amherstburg intersection.

Earlier this week, crew installed the signal at the intersection of Sandwich Street and Pickering Street.

Councillor Linden Crain says motorists on Pickering facing east, will now have a left turn signal, when turning left on to Sandwich Street heading north towards the centre on Amherstburg.

He says since being elected to council last fall, he's been hearing from residents about adding a turn signal.

Crain believes the turn signal will improve safety.

"Before that turning signal was in place, what you had is pedestrians using the crosswalk and vehicles really competing especially when the light's green on both sides and there wasn't a turning signal that would allow vehicles to turn and then it would turn yellow and red and then the pedestrians could safely cross the road," he continued. "So that is in place now and it's going to prevent a number of collisions from taking place."

Crain says he visited the intersection on Friday morning, and says it's already making a difference.

"It seems to be less pedestrian and vehicle conflict is taking place, people are turning much slower because that signal is there. It's really not a race to see who can turn first before the vehicle approaches headed down the street. I think it's a great piece of infrastructure that we installed."

The intersection includes an apartment building, a funeral home, the Wal-Mart plaza and Canadian Tire.