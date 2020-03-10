New Liberal Leader Open To Discussions on Uploading the EC Row Expressway

WINDSOR — Ontario's new Liberal leader is wasting no time beginning his campaign leading up to the next provincial election.

Former Cabinet Minister Steven Del Duca won the Liberal leadership convention on Sunday and kicked off his first tour as leader, making a stop in Windsor Monday night.

Speaking on AM800's the Afternoon News, Del Duca pointed out there are 26 months until the next election, so he doesn't have a lot of time to waste.

With only eight seats at Queen's Park, he says the party needs to regain the trust of Ontarians.

"In order to regain the confidence and the trust of the people of Ontario, we have to work, work really hard," he says. "We have to work hard not simply sitting in downtown Toronto or near Queen's Park, but we have to re-establish that trust with Ontarians where they live."

During his campaign, Del Duca talked about uploading some roads and bridges that are owned by municipalities, including the EC Row Expressway.

"Is it better to have it owned by the province and maintained by the province?" asked Del Duca.

Del Duca says he is open to having the conversation with the city about the EC Row.

"I did flag in one of my trips to Windsor months ago that I think there is a possibility should a municipality want to go down that path, for us to look at strategic uploads of that kind of infrastructure and so now that I've won the leadership and ultimately, I'm elected premier, and we are going to have lots of time to release platform details as we head into the election," he adds.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he is also open to having that conversation with the Liberal leader.

