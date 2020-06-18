New Local Company Making Waves in Protective Barrier Business

Business is booming for a new Windsor company thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Rivard and his three business partners launched Protective Barrier Solutions in response to companies looking or ways to protect their employees.

"We noticed a lot of big box stores were putting up thin plexiglass almost duct taped up or at the banks they weren't really well made,” says Rivard. So what we've done is put together custom made barrier solutions for sneeze guards or anything around the office."

Rivard says the phone has been ringing off the hook with calls for quotes and orders and the business has quickly blown up.

"At first, we started just doing Kijiji ads and we were getting five to ten calls a day and most of them were people who already had the barriers in place, but they just needed a little bit more security,” he says. “So we can actually some in and do the entire office just to keep everybody a little bit safer."

According to Rivard, the goal is to help reopen the region in the safest way possible.

"It is custom and it's not like ordering something off eBay or maybe overseas,” he says. “Everything is done professionally with the best materials. Really, the number one is to keep everybody safe, customer and the employee."

The company is offering free quotes to any business in need of protective barriers.

More information can be found on the company's website.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi