New local league to bring baseball to adults and children with disabilities

It looks like the community has an up-and-coming new baseball league to look out for.

The Miracle League of Riverside Baseball provides the opportunity for children and adults with disabilities a chance to play baseball, make new friends, and build self esteem.

The League has opened registration for its inaugural season. A league spokesperson says registration will be both a call for players, and volunteers.

League Commissioner Jason Dupuis says the pandemic had pushed the league’s kickoff back two years, but he’s excited to finally move forward now that risks are manageable.

Volunteers who sign up can expect to fill a number of duties, including roles in the league’s Buddy program, which will see volunteers working directly with players during games to provide encouragement and assistance.

The Miracle League of Riverside Baseball will begin play on Saturday, May 14, 2022 on The Solcz Family Foundation Field at Farrow Riverside Miracle Park.

A nominal $45 fee for players applies.