New logo for Windsor Express
A change for the Windsor Express.
The team has announced a rebranding initiative.
According to the Express, the rebranding is a bid to position the franchise for the coming decade.
The rebranding includes a modernization of team’s emblem, new uniforms and a new website.
The new logo is described as "a stylized basketball adopting the shape of a luxury liner and portraying the characteristics of speed and style."
In a release President & CEO Dartis Willis states, "one of the important things that we've done is to give us a new start in our tenth season along with a more refined logo."
The release goes on to say, he's "confident in the direction of the team and the new logo speaks to us moving into the coming decade."