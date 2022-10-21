New logo for Windsor Express

A change for the Windsor Express.

The team has announced a rebranding initiative.

According to the Express, the rebranding is a bid to position the franchise for the coming decade.

The rebranding includes a modernization of team’s emblem, new uniforms and a new website.

The new logo is described as "a stylized basketball adopting the shape of a luxury liner and portraying the characteristics of speed and style."

In a release President & CEO Dartis Willis states, "one of the important things that we've done is to give us a new start in our tenth season along with a more refined logo."

The release goes on to say, he's "confident in the direction of the team and the new logo speaks to us moving into the coming decade."

